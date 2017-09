Check-out List Of Nigerian Universities That Accept 120 Cut Off Mark For Admission

Below Is The List Of Nigerian Universities That Accept 120 as Cut-off Mark For 2017 Admission

The following Universities that set their cut-off mark at include:

1. Achievers University,

2. Adeleke University,

3. Arthur Javis University

4. Caleb University

5. Caritas University

6. Edwin Clark University

7. Evangel University

8. Fountain University

9. Hezekiah University

10. Kings University

11. McPherson University

12. Ojiagu-agbani University

13. South Western University

14. Samuel Adegboyega University

15. Wellspring University

16. Western Delta University

17. Wesley University

18. Novena University

19. Summit University

20. Renaissance University

