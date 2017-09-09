Saturday , 9 September 2017

Drunk Nigerian Policeman Filmed Sleeping in Mud (Photos+Video)

Young September 9, 2017


The calibre of men being recruited to serve in the Nigeria police is on the low side as revealed in this disturbing video of a drunk policeman ridiculing himself by sleeping in the mud.

According to PoliticsNGR, the video was taken by some youths after the officer was found stumbling after getting himself drunk. Some said he probably might have serious family issues at home and drank himself to stupor so as to forget his worries.

The video has been met with anger as many people wondered what would have happened if such an officer had a gun.

Watch video below:

One comment

  1. Gbadegesin
    September 9, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Nigeria police, d most cursed in d world & under d most terrible spell.

