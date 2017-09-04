Everything You Need to Know About High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

What is high blood pressure?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when your blood pressure increases to unhealthy levels. Your blood pressure measurement takes into account how quickly blood is passing through your veins and the amount of resistance the blood meets while it’s pumping.

Narrow arteries increase resistance. The narrower your arteries are, the higher your blood pressure will be. Over the long term, increased pressure can cause health issues, including heart disease.

Hypertension is quite common. In fact, 75 million Americans are living with the condition. Hypertension may develop over the course of several years. During those years, you may not notice any symptoms. Even without symptoms, high blood pressure can cause damage to your arteries and blood vessels.

Early detection is important. Regular blood pressure readings can help you and your doctor notice any changes. If your blood pressure is elevated, your doctor may check your blood pressure over a few weeks to see if the number stays elevated or falls back to normal levels.

Treatment for hypertension includes both prescription medication and healthy lifestyle changes. If the condition isn’t treated, it could lead to health issues, including heart attack and stroke.

What are the symptoms of hypertension?

Hypertension is generally a silent condition. Many people will not experience any symptoms. It may take years or even decades for the condition to reach levels severe enough that symptoms become obvious. Even then, these symptoms may be attributed to other issues.

Symptoms of hypertension include:

headaches

shortness of breath

nosebleeds

flushing

dizziness

chest pain

visual changes

blood in the urine

These symptoms don’t occur in everyone with hypertension, but waiting for a symptom of this condition to appear could be fatal.

The best way to know if you have hypertension is to get regular blood pressure readings. Most doctors’ offices will take a blood pressure reading at every appointment.

If you only have a yearly physical, talk to your doctor about your risks for hypertension and other readings you may need to help watch your blood pressure.

For example, if you have a family history of heart disease or have risk factors for developing the condition, your many need to have your blood pressure checked twice a year. This will help you and your doctor stay on top of any possible issues before they become problematic.

What causes high blood pressure?

There are two types of hypertension. Each type has a different cause.

Primary hypertension

Primary hypertension is also called essential hypertension. This kind of hypertension develops over time with no identifiable cause.

Researchers are still unclear what mechanisms cause blood pressure to slowly increase. A combination of factors may play a role. These factors include:

Genes: Some people are genetically predisposed to hypertension. This may be from gene mutations or genetic abnormalities inherited from your parents.

Physical changes: If something in your body malfunctions, you may begin experiencing issues throughout your body. High blood pressure may be one of those issues.

For example, it’s thought that changes in your kidney function may upset the body’s natural balance of salts and fluid. This change may cause your body’s blood pressure to increase.

Environment: Over time, unhealthy lifestyle choices like lack of physical activity and poor diet can take their toll on your body. Lifestyle choices can lead to weight problems. Being overweight or obese can increase your risk for hypertension.

Secondary hypertension

Secondary hypertension often occurs quickly and can become more severe than primary hypertension. Several conditions that may cause secondary hypertension include:

kidney disease

obstructive sleep apnea

conprivate part heart defects

problems with your thyroid

side effects of medications

use of illegal drugs

alcohol abuse or chronic use

adrenal gland problems

certain endocrine tumors

Diagnosing high blood pressure

Diagnosing hypertension is as simple as taking a blood pressure reading. Most doctors’ offices check blood pressure as part of a routine visit. If you don’t receive a blood pressure reading at your next appointment, request one.

If your blood pressure is elevated, your doctor may request you have more readings over the course of a few days or weeks. A hypertension diagnosis is rarely given after just one reading. Your doctor needs to see evidence of a sustained problem. That’s because environmental conditions can contribute to increased blood pressure. Plus, blood pressure levels change throughout the day.

If your blood pressure remains high, your doctor will likely conduct more tests to rule out underlying conditions. These tests include:

urine test

cholesterol screening

test of your heart’s electrical activity

These tests can help your doctor identify any secondary issues causing your elevated blood pressure.

During this time your doctor may begin treating your hypertension. Early treatment may reduce your risk of lasting damage.

How to understand high blood pressure readings

Two numbers create a blood pressure reading.

Systolic pressure: This is the first number. It indicates the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats and pumps out blood.

Diastolic pressure: This is the second number. It’s the reading of the pressure in your arteries between beats of your heart.

Four categories define blood pressure readings for adults:

Healthy: A healthy blood pressure reading is 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

Prehypertension: The systolic number is between 120 and 139 mm Hg, or the diastolic number is between 80 and 89 mm Hg. Doctors may not treat prehypertension with medication. Instead, your doctor may encourage lifestyle changes to help lower your numbers.

Stage 1 hypertension: The systolic number is between 140 and 159 mm Hg, or the diastolic number is between 90 and 99 mm Hg.

Stage 2 hypertension: This stage of hypertension is severe and dangerous. A systolic number over 160 mm Hg or a diastolic number over 100 mm Hg is a sign of an advanced stage of hypertension.

A blood pressure reading is taken with a pressure cuff. For an accurate reading, it’s important you have a cuff that fits. An ill-fitting cuff may deliver inaccurate readings. Blood pressure readings may be different for children and teenagers. Ask your child’s doctor for healthy ranges if you’re monitoring your child’s blood pressure.

source: Healthline

