Explosive: Tupac Shakur’s Killer Finally Revealed By The Police

The alleged killer of legendary rap mogul, Tupac Shakur, has been revealed in an explosive documentary that has gotten fans excited.

Tupac’s killer has been revealed by two police officers who spent years investigating his death.

Cops Tim Bennan and Robert Ladd say Crips gang member Orlando Anderson pulled the trigger from a car in Las Vegas in September 1996.

The case remains unsolved, and his death has been the subject of immense speculation — including the theory that he’s actually still alive.

But the cops have stressed Anderson is to blame in explosive new documentary Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?

Ladd told journalist Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T: ‘They had all these other theories going on, but it was a really simple gang one-on-one to Tim and I.

‘We believe Orlando Anderson was the one who did it.’

The officers, who worked for Compton Police Department in California, had Anderson on their radar after he tried to shoot someone as part of a Crips gang initiation at the age of 15.

They were actually investigating him for a murder when the shooting of Tupac occurred.

Brennan and Ladd were called in to help Las Vegas Police Department investigate the death.

It is believed Anderson killed Tupac after he was publicly beaten by members of his crew.

In the immediate aftermath, informants told the cops that Anderson was boasting to people about killing Tupac.

On May 30 1998, Anderson was killed in a triple murder over drug money.

Several years later, Brennan was sorting through 3,000 guns that had been held at Compton Police Department when he came across a 40 calibre Glock — the same gun used in the Tupac shooting.

The address on a tag revealed it was found at a house of a gang member’s girlfriend. This gang member was in Vegas at the time Tupac was killed.

O’Brien speculated that ‘someone was trying to get rid of a gun’.

The cops ran a ballistics test and got a positive match. It was now clear, to Brenann and Ladd, that this was the same gun used in the shooting.

However, Las Vegas Police Department seemed to think otherwise, and that was the end of that lead.

Years later, Brennan went to meet with Anderson’s best friend who admitted, on the record, that it was Anderson who killed Tupac.

Brennan and Ladd say Las Vegas police have done nothing with this information.

The documentary also put to bed the theory that Suge Knight, former Death Row Records CEO, had Tupac killed.

They ran an experiment showing how the shooter rapidly fired at the car carrying Tupac and Suge, who was driving at the time.

The test concluded that it was just pure luck that Suge didn’t get fatally wounded as well.

Suge did say, however, that Tupac could be alive.

He said: ‘When I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody could turn from doing well to doing bad.’

A very skeptical Soledad prodded him and asked: ‘So you seriously think that he might still be alive?’

‘With Pac… you never know,’ the 52-year-old responded eerily about the rapper who died aged 25 from gun shoot wounds after watching a Mike Tyson fight.