Federal University, Dutse picks 160 as cut-off points for the 2017/18 academic session

The management of the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa, has picked 160 as its cut-off mark for the 2017/2018 admissions against the 120 set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for universities in the country.
This was announced by the university’s Registrar, Malam Bukar Usman, in Dutse on Saturday.
“The Management has approved 160 as the minimum benchmark for the 2017/2018 admission in the university,” he said.
He also announced the institution’s cut-off points for programmes in the three Faculties of Agriculture, Arts/Social Sciences and Faculty of Sciences.
Agriculture 180, Fisheries and Aquaculture 160 and Forestry and Wildlife Management also 160.
In the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Economics is 180, English 180, Criminology 195 and Biotechnology 180.
Also in the Faculty of Sciences, cut-off point for Chemistry is 180, Computer 180, Environment 180, Mathematics 170, while Microbiology and is 180 respectively.
Source:( PM News )
