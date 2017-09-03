Friday , 8 September 2017

Federal University, Dutse picks 160 as cut-off points for the 2017/18 academic session

Tope Alabi September 3, 2017

The management of the Federal University, Dutse in Jigawa, has picked 160 as its cut-off mark  for the 2017/2018 admissions against the 120 set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for universities in the country.

This was announced by the  university’s Registrar, Malam Bukar Usman, in Dutse on Saturday.

“The Management has approved 160 as the minimum benchmark for the 2017/2018 admission in the university,” he said.

He also announced the institution’s cut-off points for programmes in the three Faculties of Agriculture, Arts/Social Sciences and Faculty of Sciences.

Agriculture 180, Fisheries and Aquaculture 160 and Forestry and Wildlife Management also 160.

In the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Economics is 180, English 180, Criminology 195 and Biotechnology 180.

Also in the Faculty of Sciences, cut-off point for Chemistry is 180, Computer 180, Environment 180, Mathematics 170, while Microbiology and is 180 respectively.

Source:( PM News )

12 comments

  1. Khadija nasidi
    September 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

    What about the cut off mark for medicine initially said to be introduced in 2017/2018?

    Reply
  2. kamaluddeen Abubakar
    September 3, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Please sir,what are the requirement for DE students into criminology at federal university dutse.

    Reply
  3. Mubarak Muhammad
    September 4, 2017 at 9:23 am

    what about the remaining courses cut off marks…

    Reply
  4. maisara gambo umar
    September 4, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    sir exit true fud will star bussiness administration in 2017

    Reply
  5. Abbas abubakar
    September 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Pls sir i score 160 in my jamb and the subject is geography,economic,maths,english can i get admission with it to study criminology

    Reply
  6. Abdullahi
    September 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I scored 160, while I want to study computer science or zoology…

    Reply
  7. farouq Muhammed
    September 6, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Sir is the cut off mark for agriculture 180 or 160

    Reply
  8. shamsuddeen hamisu abubakar
    September 6, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    sir I scored 167 and also want study microbiology so how can we do pls

    Reply
  9. Hussaini ibrahim
    September 7, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Sir. What’s the cut off mark of mass communication

    Reply
  10. abubakar muhammad
    September 7, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    sir whats is cut of mark off bsc biology

    Reply
  11. iliyasu Auwalu
    September 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    With due respect sir, this decision is very important to students who’s score lower mark, thanks for that my allah bless u.

    Reply
  12. Ahmad Ismail Imam
    September 8, 2017 at 2:20 am

    This cut off point it start this year pls

    Reply

