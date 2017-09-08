Saturday , 9 September 2017

Jesse Jagz Finally Releases The ‘Odysseus’ Album

Young September 8, 2017

 

After postponement and more postponement controversial rapper, Jesse Jagz finally lays out his 4th studio album. The supreme emperor Jesse Jagz after taking such a long time to work on his ‘Odysseus’ album has put it out for fans delight. ‘Odysseus’ came rather as a surprise on Friday, 8th September after the rapper announced its release. The project has a handful of features on it like Burna Boy, R2bees, Cynthia Morgan, Styl-Plus etc.

However, nobody seems to care as the PR for the album has been underwhelming it. The leader of the Jagz Nation has not been active on social media to raise awareness for his project. Hence his ‘Odysseus’ project lacks enough buzz around it. Nonetheless, his loyal fans will be on hand to receive ‘Odysseus’.

2 comments

  1. Grace Alfred
    September 9, 2017 at 3:47 am

    this is a good news. but i still wonder why he has not been sending his songs to the nigerian market. someone help me tell him we miss him a lot.

    Reply
  2. Grace Alfred
    September 9, 2017 at 3:48 am

    am jet to listen to any of the tract

    Reply

