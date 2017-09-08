Lagos Police Arrest 5 For Allegedly Shooting St. Thomas Catholic Priest

The Lagos State Police Command have announced the arrest of five suspects in connection with the shooting of a Rev. Father, Daniel Nwankwo, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Onilekekere, Cement.

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement said the suspects are being interrogated for vital information to aid Police investigation.

He said;

“During early morning mass at St Thomas Catholic church Onilekere, Cement B/Stop Ikeja, some hoodlums posing as worshipers at about 8:30 a.m., requested to have a dialogue with Rev. Father Daniel Nwankwo who heads the parish. “The Rev Father who unsuspectingly granted the hoodlums an audience outside the church auditorium for a yet-to-be determined reason was shot by one of the hoodlums who spoke fluently in Igbo language with a locally made pistol. “The Rev. Father raised alarm, while the hoodlums jumped the fence and escaped toward an adjoining canal.”

Famous-Cole said the Rev Father was immediately taken to LASUTH for medical attention where he was being treated, and that is in stable condition.

Famous-Cole said;

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: