Nigerian lady lists her requirement for a husband as she embarks on ultimate search

A lady took to Instagram to share her requirements for a husband.

She wrote;

It’s official. Preferably Igbo cause no energy to break cultural barriers. Must be tall. I can’t deal with short guys and their complex issues…soryee.

Age between 40 and 45. I don’t need boys claiming to be men. Real men or get smacked down! Must be working. Have his own. No baby mama dramas cause I can’t deal.

No born again fakeness either. I booze now and again and dude has to booze with me. Lol. Should be a once-a-month night out. Dinning out now and again. Loves to travel. Loves to read. Loves cars. I don’t need any guy with brain the size of a tennis ball cause he’ll get electrocuted before he comes ten yards close.

Signing off. Baba Jah noni. 😂😂😂