Friday , 8 September 2017

Nigerian lady lists her requirement for a husband as she embarks on ultimate search

Young September 7, 2017

A lady took to Instagram to share her requirements for a husband.

She wrote;

It’s official. Preferably Igbo cause no energy to break cultural barriers. Must be tall. I can’t deal with short guys and their complex issues…soryee.

Age between 40 and 45. I don’t need boys claiming to be men. Real men or get smacked down! Must be working. Have his own. No baby mama dramas cause I can’t deal.

No born again fakeness either. I booze now and again and dude has to booze with me. Lol. Should be a once-a-month night out. Dinning out now and again. Loves to travel. Loves to read. Loves cars. I don’t need any guy with brain the size of a tennis ball cause he’ll get electrocuted before he comes ten yards close.

Signing off. Baba Jah noni. 😂😂😂

Well, if you’re searching for a partner and you meet the requirement, you can slide into her DM…

See her photos below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

See photos of young men sacrificing he-goat to make their bodies bullet proof

Just when you think you’ve seen it all comes this shocker. Here are trending photos …

One comment

  1. CHuks
    September 8, 2017 at 4:00 am

    Give conditions for marriage me. When diminishing return sets in,no one will tell her to make do with anyone that comes her way.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946