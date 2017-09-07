Nigerian lady lists her requirement for a husband as she embarks on ultimate search

A lady took to Instagram to share her requirements for a husband.
She wrote;
It’s official. Preferably Igbo cause no energy to break cultural barriers. Must be tall. I can’t deal with short guys and their complex issues…soryee.
Age between 40 and 45. I don’t need boys claiming to be men. Real men or get smacked down! Must be working. Have his own. No baby mama dramas cause I can’t deal.
No born again fakeness either. I booze now and again and dude has to booze with me. Lol. Should be a once-a-month night out. Dinning out now and again. Loves to travel. Loves to read. Loves cars. I don’t need any guy with brain the size of a tennis ball cause he’ll get electrocuted before he comes ten yards close.
Signing off. Baba Jah noni. 😂😂😂
Well, if you’re searching for a partner and you meet the requirement, you can slide into her DM…
Give conditions for marriage me. When diminishing return sets in,no one will tell her to make do with anyone that comes her way.