Nigerian Man Found a Screw Inside Food He Bought at a Restaurant in Lagos (Photo)

A shocked Nigerian, Kingsley took to his social media page to reveal what he found inside a food he bought at a restaurant on Sunday.

He shared the above photo on Instagram and wrote;

My Sunday experience at one of the popular eateries in Lagos. This screw was found inside the egg, imagine the pain I felt when my teeth had to jam it… Any good lawyer around? Copy @ronkyv 😭

(Gistreel)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: