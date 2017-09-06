Friday , 8 September 2017

Nigerian Man Found a Screw Inside Food He Bought at a Restaurant in Lagos (Photo)

Young September 6, 2017

A shocked Nigerian, Kingsley took to his social media page to reveal what he found inside a food he bought at a restaurant on Sunday.

He shared the above photo on Instagram and wrote;

My Sunday experience at one of the popular eateries in Lagos. This screw was found inside the egg, imagine the pain I felt when my teeth had to jam it… Any good lawyer around? Copy @ronkyv 😭

 

(Gistreel)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Popular Pastor Introduces Customized ATM Cards for Church Members to Use in Paying Tithe (Photos)

Controversial Malawi pastor, Shepherd Bushiri who just bought a G-Wagon for his wife one month …

2 comments

  1. Emmanuel
    September 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    holy Shit Hahahah this is crazy

    Reply
  2. Bankky
    September 7, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    He’s placed the cart before the horse. Why display on IG, when he could have sued the restaurant. Besides, he’s not even sure of his finding, because, he did not mention the ‘popular Lagos restaurant ‘. Why asking any lawyer around?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946