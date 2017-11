Photos: Nnamdi Kanu’s cousin, Adaku, allegedly killed during the military crackdown in Aba

According to reports, cousin of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was allegedly killed during the military crackdown on Sept. 14.

The deceased who was identified as Adaku is set to be buried today in Abia State.

