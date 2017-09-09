I Am Not A Ritualist, I Only Killed Her After R*ping Her – Ifeanyi Dike

Following his recapture, suspected ritualist and killer, Ifeanyi Dike has confessed that he r*ped and had s*x with the little girl before murdering her.

Suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike, who escaped from the custody of the Rivers State Police Command last month, has begged the public to stop calling him a ritualist.

Dike, a 300-level Physics student at the University of Port Harcourt who was rearrested by the Plateau State Police Command was caught while trying to dispose the body of 8-year-old Victory Chikamso, whom he allegedly kidnapped, r*ped and murdered.

Dike while speaking with journalists, said he travelled to Jos from Port Harcourt through a trailer that loaded goods to Jos. “I came to Jos on August 21, 2017 because I was trying to run away from the alleged ritual offense I was said to have committed, but I am not a ritual killer.

I only had s*x with the girl and cut off her body while trying to escape from the environment, but I am not a ritual killer,” he said.

While speaking on why he was arrested trying to rob a house in Barkin Ladi, he said: “I thought it was an abandoned house because I was looking for a place to hide so that people will not identify me, but unfortunately the owner was in the house and he raised alarm then I was arrested.”