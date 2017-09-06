Pastor Welcomes 10 Virgins To His Church In A Unique Way | Photos

Female church members of Pastor David Ibiyeomie in Port Harcourt dared the rain as they welcomed the man of God to church.
The ladies were dressed in matching ankara outfits and stood at the entrance of the church’s gate just as the pastor’s car drove into the premises.
The selected female members who were about 10 waited for him under the rain, then sprayed flowers on the floor as he slowly drove pass.
However, City People described that the idea was coined from one of Jesus’ parables in the bible; the parable of 10 virgins with lamp in their hands while they wait for the master to take them home.
Source: Naijaloaded
Na So.But how them take No say them be Virgins
Na same question i dey ask myself oooo, how them take know say them be virgin
Please disregard the genuineness of this post.. I am a member of this church (Salvation Ministries Port Harcourt) the owners of this blog took a story and reworded it (added salt and pepper) in other to create a controversy… the pastor was going to a new branch of the church to inaugurate it.. so the members there welcomed him how they know best..that all..
” However, City People described that the idea was coined from one of Jesus’ parables in the bible; the parable of 10 virgins with lamp in their hands while they wait for the master to take them home.”….which city people?? there’s nothing like this..