My problem with a lot of today’s preaching is that it doesn’t prepare people for pain – Kirk Franklin

American gospel musician, Kirk Franklin in a series of tweets has shared his thoughts on how Pastors share the word of God.

According to him, ‘the biggest problem with a lot of today’s preaching, is that it doesn’t prepare people for pain’.

See his tweets below..

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

