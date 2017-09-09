Reekado Banks Ends Relationship With Girlfriend

Mavin Records Artiste Reekado Banks shared a message about being single which sparked viral speculations that he has called it quit with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emem Inuikim.

The singer has been in love with her for a very long time and even flew her from Dominican Republic (where she is studying) to Houston, Texas last week ahead of his performance at the One Africa Music festival.

He shared a picture of himself, dolled up in a corner with his phone, and captioned it:

“Single life is Pringle life, Too sweet”

