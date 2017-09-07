Roger Federer gets dumped out of US Open

19 Grand slam winner, Roger Federer quest to battle against Rafael Nadal, in the Semi Final of the US Open came to an end as he got dumped out Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer was sent packing by Argentine 28th seed Del Potro 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Roger Federer said, “I feel I have no place in the semis and he will have a better chance to beat Rafa, to be honest,” Federer said.

“The way I played or am playing right now, it’s not good enough in my opinion to win this tournament. It’s better I’m out and somebody else gets a chance to do better than me.”

On the same court where Del Potro ended Federer’s five-year title run and 40-match win streak, the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion said, “Juan Martin fought like a lion.”

And the ruined possible first-ever New York matchup between Federer and Nadal, which had been a focus of attention headed into the match, was an afterthought to Federer in the wake of a comprehensive loss.

“I didn’t even think about it, as I lost that match, that it’s not going to happen,” Federer said. “I’m dealing with just trying to understand what happened and just to overcome this in the next few hours, days, weeks, whatever it is. I’ll be fine.

“Of course it is a pity, but Juan Martin deserves it more.”

Federer said in some ways he wasn’t disappointed because he knew his game was weaker than it looked, having been aided by playing three rivals in a row who are a combined 0-40 against him.

“If I ran into a good guy, I was going to lose, I felt,” Federer said. “I don’t want to say I was in negative mindset, but I knew going in that I’m not in a safe place.

“Might have depended too much on my opponent, and I don’t like that feeling. I had it throughout the tournament, and I just felt that way every single match I went into.”

Federer made 41 unforced errors, nine more than his rival, and some of them were woefully off target and well off the court.

“I tried until the very end, “Federer said. “And smashing certain stuff in the net that I normally wouldn’t, smashing forehand volleys into the back fence, I mean, that stuff sucked. You know, honestly, it was terrible.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

