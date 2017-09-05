Friday , 8 September 2017

Sad: Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Deolu September 5, 2017

Friends of Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu have just announced his demise in a video showing his alleged lifeless body in the backseat of a car.
Popular Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu widely known as ‘Main Bossman’ is dead.
His colleague in the movie industry, Odira Nwobu, took to his Instagram page, and made the revelation as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu in the backseat of a car.
 
 
“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing. I am scared and still confused. I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI. 
 
“May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE. A small clip of my friend lying dead.”

Source: Tori

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

OAU SUG Leaders In Bloody Fight Over Millions Of Naira

The alleged misappropriation of a disbursed fund by the leadership of the OAU SUG has …

10 comments

  1. oduwa martins
    September 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

    There is nothing in this life…May his gentle soul rest in peace

    Reply
  2. EmekaZuby
    September 5, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    the bossman why did death come now that you will produce more films so that we can be happy any time we see you on the movie. we love boss may your soul back to the Almighty GOD R I P DE BOSSMAN

    Reply
  3. gombe
    September 6, 2017 at 1:38 am

    good

    Reply
  4. chibuike emmanuel
    September 6, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    oooo my funniest actor may gentle soul rest in peace

    Reply
  5. Shakiru
    September 6, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    rip

    Reply
  6. emazy
    September 6, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    so sad to here this story
    ma his soul rest in perfect peace aman!!

    Reply
  7. smart
    September 7, 2017 at 5:27 am

    may his soul rest in perfect peace

    Reply
  8. Prince Toks
    September 7, 2017 at 9:06 am

    It’s so sad to lose a young and enthusiastic actor like that. It’s really painful. RIP Bossman

    Reply
  9. Oladimeji Oluwadare
    September 7, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    rest in peace

    Reply
  10. mimi
    September 7, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    RIp

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946