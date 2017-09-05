Sad: Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Friends of Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu have just announced his demise in a video showing his alleged lifeless body in the backseat of a car.

Popular Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu widely known as ‘Main Bossman’ is dead.

His colleague in the movie industry, Odira Nwobu, took to his Instagram page, and made the revelation as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu in the backseat of a car.

“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing. I am scared and still confused. I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI.

“May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE. A small clip of my friend lying dead.”