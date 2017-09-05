Sad: Popular Nollywood Actor Is Dead

Friends of Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu have just announced his demise in a video showing his alleged lifeless body in the backseat of a car.
Popular Nollywood actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu widely known as ‘Main Bossman’ is dead.
His colleague in the movie industry, Odira Nwobu, took to his Instagram page, and made the revelation as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu in the backseat of a car.
“I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing. I am scared and still confused. I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI.
“May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE. A small clip of my friend lying dead.”
Source: Tori
There is nothing in this life…May his gentle soul rest in peace
the bossman why did death come now that you will produce more films so that we can be happy any time we see you on the movie. we love boss may your soul back to the Almighty GOD R I P DE BOSSMAN
good
oooo my funniest actor may gentle soul rest in peace
rip
so sad to here this story
ma his soul rest in perfect peace aman!!
may his soul rest in perfect peace
It’s so sad to lose a young and enthusiastic actor like that. It’s really painful. RIP Bossman
rest in peace
RIp