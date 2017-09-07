Friday , 8 September 2017

Suspected kidnappers gospel musician Chinedu Nwadike paraded at Imo state police command headquarters

OGA September 7, 2017

Earlier today we reported that the Imo state police command have arrested suspected killers of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo.

Equally, the suspected kidnappers of the popular Christian musician Evangelist Chinedu Nwadike, were also paraded at the state police command headquarters. Photos below;

3 comments

  1. Gbade
    September 8, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    The most hard & serial criminals, Igbo tribe in d news again??? Haaa what a satanic tribe???

    Reply
  2. Emmy Speed
    September 8, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    just imagine the misleading headline given to this report. why cant you guys be professional for ones by hiring a proofreader and editor?
    Backyard journalism!

    Reply
  3. Emmy Speed
    September 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Gbade, that’s not fair. No tribe is immune from crime. Comments like yours keep dividing Nigeria. Retract your comments. its wrong.

    Reply

