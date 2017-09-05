Tuface and Annie Idibia visit Benue Flood victims’ camp

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a TuFace and wife Annie Idibia visit Benue flood victims camp that displaced many families.

The Benue born singer and his wife, Annie Idibia, reportedly arrived at 10:40 a.m. to donate gifts to thousands of families who are urgently taking shelter at the camp, as the flood reportedly washed away villages, farmlands, food storage facilities and left many people displaced.

An estimated 110,000 people are believed to have been affected by the massive flood that destroyed homes of residents following days of rainfall last week.

Premium Times learnt that 3423 people are currently in the camp including men, 531; women, 642; children (over 5 years), 1387; under five kids, 582; pregnant women, 92; lactating mothers, 115 and 74 persons living with disabilities.

