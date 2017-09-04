Friday , 8 September 2017

Wizkid Falls ill, Suspends Tour, Begs Fans To Pray For Him [See Tweet]

Nigerian top singer, Wizkid has taken to his social media page to announce his bad state of health to his fans as he has suspended his tour and has begged his fans to pray for him.

Wizkid took to his Twitter page to announce his health condition as he has suspended his tour due to some illness and appealed to his real fans to pray for him.

He wrote;

12 comments

  1. Kehinde-adeyinka2
    September 4, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I pray that you will not die now, you will soon recover

    Reply
    • FEMON
      September 4, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      u shall be recovered very soon, in Allah’s name

      Reply
    • adexfoly
      September 5, 2017 at 8:51 am

      amen, but the best thing u need to do now is to give ur life yo ur creator,let Christ take charge of ur life, cos being a legend or dying a legend does not guarantee u eternity…. the bible says what shall it profit a man that gains the whole world and losses his soul…think about this

      Reply
  2. Kehinde-adeyinka 2
    September 4, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Starboy, boss of life, i pray that you wll gat back to normal position

    Reply
  3. ashiwaju
    September 4, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I pray for you ayo balogun that death is not your portion, you shall not die.

    Reply
  4. I love Wizkid songs
    September 5, 2017 at 4:41 am

    Get well soon Wizzy. Baddest singer

    Reply
  5. precious ubih
    September 5, 2017 at 7:37 am

    death is not ur portion

    Reply
  6. White
    September 5, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I pray Eledumare guide and protect you…… (Star boi) love uuu Wizkid

    Reply
  7. joseph sleeky les
    September 5, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    BABANLA 1 Dnt worri GOD is by ur side no matter what you are a legend so u will not die now.

    Reply
  8. wisdom Jeremiah
    September 7, 2017 at 1:27 am

    wizkid,starboy pls get well soon I am one of ur real fan nd I hope one day I will get d chance to see u so wizkid pls don’t live us so soon.

    Reply
  9. kola
    September 7, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Just have it strong from ur heart that u will get back on toes healed… God gives u life,believe in him.

    Reply

