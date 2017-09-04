Wizkid Falls ill, Suspends Tour, Begs Fans To Pray For Him [See Tweet]

Nigerian top singer, Wizkid has taken to his social media page to announce his bad state of health to his fans as he has suspended his tour and has begged his fans to pray for him.
Wizkid took to his Twitter page to announce his health condition as he has suspended his tour due to some illness and appealed to his real fans to pray for him.
He wrote;
– Gistreel
