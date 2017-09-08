Saturday , 9 September 2017

Young Boy Commits Suicide Barely a Week After Posting a Message About Death on Instagram

Deolu September 8, 2017

It has been proven yet again that depression kills faster than HIV after a young handsome boy passed on weeks after he posted a message about death on social media.

A young Kano-based young man has reportedly commited suicide barely a week after posting suicidal messages on social media.
It was gathered that he had taken to his Instagram page a week earlier writing: “Ya Allah! Make the pain of death easy for us to bear. Expand & enlighten our graves & make our final abode close to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”
He has now sadly passed away, and people who knew him have started posting condolence messages on social media.
See one below…

Source: Tori

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Army Begins Operation To Crackdown IPOB Agitators In South East

Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff has revealed plans to crackdown on agitators in …

One comment

  1. mousa dawoud
    September 9, 2017 at 6:42 am

    You said he committed suicide while in the content there is nothing like that

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946