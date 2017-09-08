Young Boy Commits Suicide Barely a Week After Posting a Message About Death on Instagram

It has been proven yet again that depression kills faster than HIV after a young handsome boy passed on weeks after he posted a message about death on social media.

A young Kano-based young man has reportedly commited suicide barely a week after posting suicidal messages on social media.

It was gathered that he had taken to his Instagram page a week earlier writing: “Ya Allah! Make the pain of death easy for us to bear. Expand & enlighten our graves & make our final abode close to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

He has now sadly passed away, and people who knew him have started posting condolence messages on social media.

