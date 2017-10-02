Sunday , 29 October 2017

This 2 Year-Old Girl Was Kidnapped During Church Service | Photos

Deolu October 29, 2017

Parents of a missing baby who was reportedly stolen while inside a church in Lagos state have cried out for help.

A Nigerian man by name Anene Jasper has shared photos of his daughter who went missing during a church service. The Nigerian man shared photos of the daughter and asked for useful information from people.
He wrote: “My daughter she is missing, they took her away during church program here in lagos at Anglican church, please any body with information about her should report to any nearest police station, please help me share the picture.”

Source: Tori

