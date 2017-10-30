200 Cows Arrested By The Police

200 Cows that invaded a farmland in Yolde-Pate area of Yola South Local Government Area have been arrested.

“In collaboration with the district and village heads in the area and timely intervention of police and other vigilante members, the situation is now under control.” Abubakar said.

He applauded the affected farmers for exhibiting maturity by not taking the law into their own hands.

He also commended the herdsmen for accepting responsibility for the destruction by their cattle and their commitment to pay for the damages.

He said that all the aggrieved farmers were shortlisted for possible compensation while the arrested cattle were handed over to the District Head of Yolde Pate for safe keeping.