2Baba Pays Tribute To His Mum With Sweet Video

Iconic singer 2Baba, has paid a sweet tribute to his mum with a new song ‘Unconditional Love’ shared on his IG.
The father of 7, shared a lovely video comprising of his mum’s photos with the caption:
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!!
