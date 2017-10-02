2Baba Pays Tribute To His Mum With Sweet Video

Iconic singer 2Baba, has paid a sweet tribute to his mum with a new song ‘Unconditional Love’ shared on his IG.

The father of 7, shared a lovely video comprising of his mum’s photos with the caption:

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!!

