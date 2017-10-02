Tuesday , 31 October 2017

2Baba Pays Tribute To His Mum With Sweet Video

Young October 31, 2017

Iconic singer 2Baba, has paid a sweet tribute to his mum with a new song ‘Unconditional Love’ shared on his IG.

The father of 7, shared a lovely video comprising of his mum’s photos with the caption:

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!!

 

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!!

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Wole Soyinka

“Nigeria Has A World Record Number Of Imbeciles” – Professor Wole Soyinka

According to Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Proportionate to population, Nigeria has a world record …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946