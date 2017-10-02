2Face Idibia Pays Tribute To His Mother And It’s Heartwarming

African music legend,2 Face Idibia paid sweet tribute to his mum in a new song, Unconditional Love. He shared a lovely Instagram video of a collection of her photos.
He shared the photos with caption:
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ I love u mum!!
Mrs. Rosemary Idibia had wanted her son to become either a banker, a lawyer or a doctor. This was disclosed in the afro pop star’s biography written by Ayeni Adekunle, a PR and entertainment media guru which was launched not too long ago as the super star clocked 40.
Here is the video he shared on Instagram;
