5 Nigerian male celebrities who have openly expressed their crush on Genevieve Nnaji (photos)

Genevieve Nnaji is that one Actress that makes Nollywood look good. Her presence in a movie makes it an instant hit. Whenever she decides to appear in a movie, everyone heads to the cinemas to see her. Not only is she talented, she’s beautiful.

In an era where most dark girls would rather bleach their skin to be light-skinned, she stays true to her ebony complexion. Dishing out melanin goals, she’s a black beauty for days. What guy in his right senses wouldn’t want to be her man? Little wonder many male celebrities are crushing on her with reckless abandon. But of course, she isn’t so easy to be taken. Perhaps they need to work a little harder. Here are 5 male celebrities that have openly crushed on Genevieve Nnaji

Wizkid

Nigerian international Singer Wizkid is one of the men in the spotlight who have openly revealed his load of crush for the screen diva. In an interview with Vanguard, the “Ojuelegba” Singer revealed that he has had a soft spot for the Nollywood leading lady ever since he was a teenager. In his words “I really had a crush on her until I met her and I realised that she was my aunty.”

Banky W

Mr. Capable may be in the process of tying the knots with Nollywood “Good Girl” Adesua Etomi but before he met her, he revealed that he had a huge crush on Genevieve Nnaji and even tried to date her. The record label executive who was once love truck acknowledged this in an interview saying “I had a big crush on her at one point. But now, we are really cool friends.” With Adesua in the picture, we have no doubt that Banky W has stopped crushing on her.

MI Abaga

Chocolate City boss MI Abaga caught the crush bug too, and wasn’t afraid to bare it all. He even took it a step further by envisaging how it’d play out if he ever got stuck in the elevator with the “Road to Yesterday” star. In his words “I wouldn’t even make out with her, I will just stand in the elevator very close to her and soak up her aura. Like, is she an Angel or a real human being?”

Ycee

Jagaban Singer Ycee follows the pack of “Crushers.” The Tinny Entertainment Act who rose to fame after his single “Condo” earned him two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards revealed his crush in an interview with SoundCity saying “I saw Genevieve this week. I met her for the first time, and I was like – that is Genevieve!”

Skales

Shake Body Singer Skales didn’t have to wait for an interview to express his crush for the award winning Actress. He went straight for it in his song “No Time,” mentioning her as one of the celebrities he’d love to date. It generated a lot of boss with reports claiming that the Actress threatened to slap the Singer for making such a statement. However, Genevieve later said that she didn’t make the statement

source: Theinfong

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: