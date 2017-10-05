5 reasons why you should enter #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai contest

Have you heard about the #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai contest? It’s an interesting music challenge that has been trending on the internet since early October.

The contest offers Nigerians the chance to win all expense paid, 3-day VVIP-style trip to experience One Africa Music Fest in Dubai this November. Beyond the big prize for 10 lucky winners, this contest also provides an opportunity for music lovers to express themselves to the world in any way they can.

If you haven’t yet participated, here are 5 reasons why you should quickly hop on the trend.

1. You get to showcase your talent to the world

For upcoming singers, dancers, rappers, and comedians, this contest is a big opportunity for free exposure and showcasing of talent. There’s a free beat and you’ve got 60 seconds to dazzle the world in the most creative way you can think of.

And if you’re lucky enough to get selected at the end of the day, then everyone will know your name and see what you’ve got to offer, which may just be a great way to kickstart your career!

The world is waiting for you. Go get ‘em!

2. The chance to enjoy an all-expense paid holiday to Dubai

You’ve probably been dreaming of taking some time away from this stressful Lagos Naija life, but your bank account has not yet agreed to allow you.

Well, #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai is the perfect opportunity to finally make that dream come true as you get the chance to visit Dubai without having to spend a kobo!

3. A VVIP experience of one of the world’s most beautiful cities

The city of Dubai is undoubtedly one of the most visited tourist locations in the world, with good reason. It is buzzing with amazing structures, like the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building, massive shopping malls, and beautiful mix of cultures, being home to over 200 nationalities.

With #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai, you’ll get to taste that VVIP lifestyle – from yacht cruises to sleeping in luxury hotel and dining at restaurants that billionaires love to visit.

4. Opportunity to hang out with the biggest African music stars

Imagine chilling with Wizkid or hanging out in Dubai with Tiwa Savage. How about going backstage to take selfies with Diamond Platinumz and the other mega super stars performing at One Africa Music Fest. Winners of #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai will get to do all that and lots more!

5. Witness Africa’s biggest Music Concert live!

The best part for music fans would be the chance to witness the biggest African music concert – One Africa Music Fest live in Dubai. The event which has held in America and The UK will hold in Dubai, and from the line up alone, it seems like this would be the biggest one yet.

This edition features Wizkid, Diamond Platinumz, 2baba, Cassper Nyovest, Sauti Soul, Tiwa Savage and many more.

To enter the contest, simply download the #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai instrumental from bit.ly/Pepsi2Dubai , creatively express yourself to the beat, upload your video to Twitter or Instagram using hashtag #NoShakinCarryGo2Dubai and remember to tag @pepsi_naija.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: