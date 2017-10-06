6-year-old Child Prodigy Becomes Pilot For A Day | Video

A child genius, Adam Mohammad Amer has been given the special honor of becoming a pilot a day by Etihad Airways.

Adam Mohammad Amer, aged just six, has already turned his dreams into a reality after giving the pilots on-board a recent Morocco-Abu Dhabi flight a surprise.

He gave detailed procedural accounts of the aircraft operating systems and demonstrated a deep understanding of emergency procedures having memorized them from YouTube videos.

Adam, of Egyptian-Moroccan origin, became a social media star after the encounter as flight captain Samer Yakhlef, with permission from the family, posted the video online and it soon gained more than 6 million views.

The reward for his devotion to aviation was an invite to the Etihad Airways Training Centre where he was handed a specially made uniform and underwent pilot training – including sessions in the Airbus A380 simulator.

His enthusiasm reminded Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Etihad Airways Vice President Flight Operations, of his own ambitions to be a pilot from a young age.

He said Adam showed “incredible intellect and knowledge” and hoped the experience has encouraged him to pursue his passion when he is older.

Watch video below: