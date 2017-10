Actor Kenneth Okolie & wife Jessica to hold their white wedding in December, release pre-wedding photos

Nollywood actor and Mr Nigeria 2010, Kenneth Okolie and his US-based wife Jessica are holding their white wedding on December 16th, 2017 and have released pre-wedding photos. They had their traditional wedding earlier this year – April 15th. Congrats to them.

“A journey worth it a million times over. 16. 12. 17 #countingdown #TheOkolies #JessKen2017??? #asoebiavailable,” Kenneth captioned the photos.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

