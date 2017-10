Nigerian actress, Dayo Amusa who recently penned down a post on how she always found herself drawn to toxic men looks absolutely stunning in these new photos.

The screen diva who has some thing up her sleeves took to her Instagram page to share these lovely pictures of herself.

She wrote:

Always remember to be happy because you never know who’s falling in love with your smile.

New Week!!! New Day!!! #IGFam #thetaobrand

Source – Yabaleftonline