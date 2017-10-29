Actress Ifunanya Igwe And Husband Welcome A Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Ifunanya Igwe and her husband, Mike Ukpabia have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Michelle.

The stunning actress took to her instagram page to share a picture of Michelle and wrote;

My little Angel,you are a beauty to behold and i will go through the pain and share my body with you all over again not minding the changes because you are worth every bit of it and moreYou’re a piece of heaven sent down to me. Welcome baby k.Michelle..

This would be their second daughter as they welcomed the first in 2016 after their traditional wedding. Congrats to them!

source: Instagram

