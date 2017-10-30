Monday , 30 October 2017

Actress Mercy Aigbe loses dad

OGA October 30, 2017

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, reportedly lost her dad to the cold hands of death last night. The actress who shared a photo of a glowing candle in the dark, confirmed that her dad is indeed dead.

Here’s her post below;

Mercy Aigbe

 

