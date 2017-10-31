Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Actress Yvonne Nelson reportedly welcomes a baby girl

Ghanaian movie star, Yvonne Nelson reportedly welcomed her first child at a health facility in Accra on Sunday morning October 29, 2017.

Nkonkonsa reported that Yvonne’s cute baby girl is light-skinned (Obroni), indicating that the father of her daughter who was in the hospital with her is also light-skinned and probably not a Ghanaian.

Yvonne Nelson has been discharged alongside her daughter, as it was gathered that the couple are having a special private moment. This is coming after it was reported that the actress got married to a secret lover and had gotten pregnant after their marriage, which she denied.

However her friends including Regina Van-helvert, Belinda Dzata and others had also confirmed Yvonne’s denial throughout her pregnancy period with several reports in the media.

Here are some comments on her social media handle;

Yvonne NelsonYvonne Nelson

