AFRIFF2017: Applause for Keneth Gyang’s The Lost Café

The highlight of Day 2 at the ongoing Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) was the World Premiere of Kenneth Gyang’s new offering, ‘The Lost Café’, a collaboration between Nigeria and Norway, starring Tunde Aladese, Belinda Effah and Ann Njemanze playing alongside Norwegian cast like Terje Lien, Jenny Bonden and Anders Lidin Hansen.

Gyang has earned his place as a notable filmmaker for award-winning films and television series which include Confusion Na Wa (2013), Blood and Henna (2012). Thus, expectations were high for this new film that eventually proved his worth again.

The film which received loud applause at the AFRIFF Premiere on Monday, is a collaboration between Peridot and Gyang’s Cinema Kpatakpata firm.

The film is an uplifting story about a girl’s decision to rise above dark family secrets and culture shock to live her dreams abroad, finding the most unusual answers to her troubling questions somewhere in Drammen where she meets the half blind, strange owner of a quaint coffee shop that serves the best coffee in the world.

The Lost Cafe had support from Angenieux in France, Catapult Film in Norway and Project Act Nollywood in Nigeria.

AFRIFF continues to bubble with other film activities, including perspectives from behind the camera, an interesting keynote conversation bothering on matters relating to technical film crew with emphasis on Nigeria was facilitated by BCI studios. Some of the most reliable names who work behind the scenes like Bose Oshin, Baba Agba and Queen Martins were on hand to give details on the realities of filming in Nigeria.

This was followed by a keynote conversation facilitated by Forde Pro on the role of technology and strategic partnerships in getting African content on the global scene. Panelists included Judith Audu (Just Not Married), Don Omope (Tatu, The Wedding Party) and Nadia Denton, curator of the British Council’s Film Connects programme.

In the same vein, the Canon Basic DSLR Filmmaking training and talent workshop for young students facilitated by Leke Alabi-Isama commenced at the Afrinolly space in Oregun, Ikeja. So did the acting and screenplay workshops headlined by Hilda Dokubo and Victor Sanchez-Aghahowa respectively.

Kunle Afolayan with some foreign delegates

At the Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, a series of short films, including ones by student filmmakers were screened, dealing with various aspects of the African reality. Richard Odilu’s ‘Oreva’ highlights mental illness and its tragic consequences on a family. ‘Still Water Runs Deep’ examines toxic masculinity while ‘The Mob’ (from Ghana) teases the aftermath of a suspected same s*x relationship. ‘Visions’, an experimental collaborative anthology from the trio of Abba T. Makama, CJ Obasi and Michael Omonua was also screened.

The quirky Ghanaian marital relations drama ‘Keteke’ (Train) directed by Peter Sedufia and starring Lydia Forson and Adjetey Anang was screened, as well as Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Roti’, a feature length on the subject of reincarnation which the acclaimed director made in collaboration with Africa Magic.

Tunde Aladese, lead actress in The Lost Cafe flanked by fellow cast members

Over at Silverbird cinemas, the line-up of shorts and student shorts screened included ‘Yemoja: Rise of the Orisha’, an interrogation of identity and importance of finding self, ‘Zawaja Gali’ (Marriage is expensive) explores traditional practices revolving around the ceremony of marriage in African societies while ‘Chicha’, from Cameroon deals with the consequences of actions taken.

‘Faulty’ hinges its plot on male pride while the documentary, ‘Les Sauteurs’, a collaboration between Senegal and Denmark is a timely take on immigrants and the perils they must face in search of a better life.

Asurf Oluseyi’s ‘Hakkunde’, screening in competition stars Kunle Idowu as a young Nigerian man who leaves the city of Lagos, bullied by his elder sister and finds his way to Kaduna, where he gets a new lease on life.

Biola Alabi with Mahmood Ali Balogun

The Africa International Film Festival is an annual weeklong, all-encompassing world class showcase running from 29, October to 4, November 2017.

This year, about 200 carefully curated feature lengths, shorts, documentaries and student films are being screened at the festival.

AFRIFF, which has Access Bank as lead sponsor, is supported by other great agencies like the Institut Francaise, British Council, Africa Magic, Air France, AfriNolly, Accelerate TV, Genesis Deluxe Cinema, and Silverbird Cinemas among others.

source: Thenation

