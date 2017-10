Supermodel Cindy Crawford is not letting age slow her down. The 51-year-old mother, whose children are now runway models in their own right, slayed during a photoshoot on Santa Monica Beach.

The world-renowned model showed off her toned legs as she posed in three different outfits on a busy LA beach. Cindy’s pose for the shoot shows she’s still got what it takes to compete with her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, who loves more like her sister.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

