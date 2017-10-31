Tuesday , 31 October 2017

This Amazing Mash Up Of Mo’Hits Top Tracks Will Make You Nostalgic

Olayinka October 31, 2017

Efe Oraka has once again she’s goid at what she does, and this she knows how to do best. Mo’Hits Records was a Nigeria-based music record label owned by D’banj and Don Jazzy. It was founded in 2004, signing D’banj as its first recording artist. Don Jazzy was the CEO/President of the label and D’banj was the Co-Owner.

Efe who shared her amazing mash up of 15 Olamide songs recently dropped a new video on her Instagram of herself singing an impressive mashup of MoHits songs.

Here’s the video:

source: Instagram

