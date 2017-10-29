America’s Got Talent Judge, Simon Cowell All Smiles After Surviving Home Accident

America’s Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell was reportedly rushed to the hospital following an accident that happened at his London home.

The 58-year-old star was pictured being placed in an ambulance while wearing a neck brace.

‘It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs’ a source said.

Simon Cowell is out of the hospital and back at his London home after a fall this morning, The Sun reports. The X Factor is in rehearsals this afternoon for its first live show Saturday and the show is not expected to be affected. It’s not known yet whether Cowell will appear.

The X Factor UK and America’s Got Talent judge was photographed returning to his London home Friday afternoon, smiling and flashing a thumbs up for the cameras.

“I’ve got a bit of concussion. I feel better now,” he said from his front door, thanking fans for their concern.

Here is the photo:

Simon Cowell seen returning to his home after a being taken by ambulance after a fall down a set of stairs.

source: Stargist

