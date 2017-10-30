APC caucus meeting held in Aso Rock

The count down to 2019 Presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening presided over a meeting of the national caucus of ruling party, the All Progressives Congress ( APC )

The meeting was held at the Presidential Banquet Hall located inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the newly appointed Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; others members of the party’s National Working Committee, state governors elected on the platform of the party and some ministers.

The meeting was held ahead of a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee holding on Tuesday.

The meeting was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Ahead of the national caucus’ meeting, Buhari had earlier in the day met behind closed doors with Saraki, Dogara; Odigie-Oyegun; and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

He also met separately with a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

