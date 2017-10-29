APC sues INEC to court

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission over the November 4, 2017, local government election in Enugu State.

The development followed the disqualification of about 73 APC candidates by ENSIEC.

An Enugu Federal High Court on Friday, the APC, through its Enugu State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and two of the party’s candidates, Okoye Monday and Philip Eze, is demanding the publication of the names of all candidates that are to participate in the poll.

ENSIEC and INEC were listed as first and second defendants.

In a motion on notice brought pursuant to Order 26 and 28 of the Federal High Court Rules, 2009, the APC is seeking an order mandating ENSIEC “to publish the list of names of the 260 candidates for councillorship positions of various wards and 17 candidates for local government chairmen submitted to them by the applicants as their validly nominated candidates to contest the November 2017 local government/councillorship election pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The court was also asked to restrain ENSIEC from conducting the local government chairmanship/councillorship elections without including and publishing the names of its candidates, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

APC held that, according to the law, it submitted to ENSIEC the list of its qualified and nominated candidates for the November 4 local government election in Enugu State as the umpire in the election.

The party also alleged that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party government in Enugu State was behind the development.

However, ENSIEC had, on Wednesday, reversed the disqualification of some of APC candidates, who were stopped from participating in the polls over issues bordering on tax payment.

No PDP candidate was disqualified by the Enugu State electoral umpire.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

