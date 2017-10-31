A Viral Post on Facebook, by a Guy, Enyeobi Donatus who gave an advice on how to properly r*pe a lady.

He wrote on his Facebook:

“Well for the guys that are interested, before you r*pe make sure you punch her neck first so she can be unconscious, then it will be easy to get into her pants, am posting out of experience, take it or leave it.”

After his post, someone buzzed him via Direct Message, and urged him to take down the post.. But he didn’t, he stood by his words.

Below is what he said;

An NGO, “Stand End to r*pe” posted screenshots of his post, and urged anyone with information as regards how to find him, to come forward.

-YBL

