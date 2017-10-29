Beauty and brains behind Nigeria’s top comedians

Tweet Share Pin it +1

There is no doubt that comedy is a lucrative business in Nigeria. Top comedians keep laughing all the way to the banks, and one sometimes wonder how they are able to stay creative and innovative over the years. However, many of them have the right support on the home front; not surprising that they have the peace of mind to concentrate on their jobs. some of the beautiful and intelligent women behind top Nigerian comedians

Mary Akpobome

In these days when women are constantly pushing the frontiers and breaking the glass ceiling, Mary Akpobome is one of those ladies who have proven that there are no barriers; whatever a man can do, a woman can do too.

Married to the man often credited as the king of Nigerian comedy, Ali Baba, Mary has also got her thing going and she sure plays in the top leagues.

Mary is an accomplished banker and she has risen to the post of an executive director with Heritage Bank. With over two decades of experience behind her, Mary is in charge of the Service and Wealth Management group of the bank.

Even though she studied Theatre Arts, Akpobome delved into the banking industry soon after graduation from the university, and she has been able to make success out of the career. She also offers the needed support to her husband, as Ali Baba often gushes about her on social media.

Meanwhile, Mary’s world doesn’t revolve around banking alone; she is also one to reckon with when it comes to style. Because of her job, she seems to favour suits and other formal attire. But whenever she dresses for the red carpet and special events, she usually makes the right choices. Her style of fashion can simply be defined as graceful and dignified.

Mabel Makun

Mabel Makun is not only beautiful; the light-skinned entrepreneur has got the brains to go with it. It is also not news that she has got impeccable style and she proves this whenever she steps out. She is usually adorned with glittering jewelry, and her outfits are always top-drawer.

She met her husband during their days at the Delta State University. Mabel was a 100L student at the time, and AY, who was very popular on campus, had approached her to participate in a beauty pageant he used to organise in school.

AY has now come a long way in his career, and he is unarguably one of the biggest and richest comedians in the industry. One would have thought that his wife, who he absolutely adores, would be content to sit pretty in her designer clothes and travel all around the world on the bill of her entertainer husband.

Rather, she has channelled her entrepreneurial drive and passion into her interior design company, Midas Interiors. The company specialises in interior designs, and is known to have worked with several high-profile clients, especially in the entertainment industry. Mabel once uploaded pictures of her family’s house, which she designed, and a lot of Nigerians gushed over the beauty and class they exuded.

Elsie Okpocha

Upon meeting comedian, Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha, the first thing that would strike you is her impressive shape. This is despite being the mother of two kids.

Elsie sure knows how to turn heads even without making the effort as any outfit she dons usually sticks to her like a second skin.

Though she sometimes shies away from the limelight, her husband’s profession often thrusts her back to the public glare. Unknown to many, Elsie is an industrious woman.

She is the CEO of Farm Sponsor, and she also runs Envee Beauty Store, where she offers make-up services and sells beauty products. Those who have patronised her say she is good at her craft; little wonder her clientele keeps increasing by the day.

A supportive woman, she usually steps out with her husband at events, even as she motivates him behind the scenes.

Tobi Banjoko-Oyelakin

She is a former beauty queen and at the height of her career, she was a contestant at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, where she represented Ondo State. She emerged as Miss Photogenic at the competition. However, beyond the superficiality that most people associate with beauty queens, Tobi is a very deep lady. Her husband, Teju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface, has often spoken about how disciplined she is.

Tobi is a make-up artist and has worked with some high-profile clients.

When it comes to fashion, Tobi’s style is impeccable and classy. She dresses simply but she still manages to be captivating. Whether she’s wearing dinner gowns or native attire, she always steps out looking enchanting.

Ibiere Agwu

Ibiere Agwu is one woman who is always concerned about her husband, Julius Agwu’s well-being. She usually extols his good qualities on social media and during interviews, and it is evident that the couple share a strong bond. Even when her husband had serious health challenges recently, she stood by him, providing all the love and care the comedian needed for his recovery.

However, Ibiere is also a pretty and stylish lady. An engineer by training, she usually looks great whenever she’s spotted on the red carpet. Having put aside her engineering certificate, Ibiere is also a make-up artist and wigmaker. She has perfected the art of looking simple but attractive.

source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: