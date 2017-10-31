Beyonce and Jay-Z dress up as Biggie and Lil Kim for Halloween

Jay-Z and Beyonce joined other celebrities at Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture Party and as always, the power couple nailed their Halloween costume.

Jay dressed as fellow Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G., while Beyonce dressed up as female rapper Lil’ Kim. Kelly threw the party with Lenny S. and Ciroc on Sunday night at new WeHo hot spot Poppy and a lot of A-list celebrities were in attendance. Usher, Tyler Perry, Jhene Aiko, Terrrence J and Jermaine Dupri’s were all there clad in their carefully selected costumes.

More photos below.

Beyonce as Lil Kim

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

