Bible Stories About First Man, Creation Not True

The Holy Bible’s account on many issues has been faulted by some researches who reportedly did an extensive research on some stories.

The Bible and its stories about the first man and the creation of the world are not true because there is no physical evidence to back it up, according to a new lengthy investigation from one of Israel’s top newspapers.

Spanning roughly 5,000 words, the article from left leaning Haaretz compares accounts in the Bible, from ancient Jews fleeing Egypt to descriptions of King David, and dismisses them all as fables.

“Is the Bible a True Story?” the headline asks. “Despite feverish searching with Scripture in one hand and cutting-edge technology in the other, evidence backing the Bible remains elusive.”

It goes on: “No evidence of the events described in the Book of Genesis has ever been found. No city walls have been found at Jericho, from the appropriate era, that could have been toppled by Joshua or otherwise.



“The stone palace uncovered at the foot of Temple Mount in Jerusalem could attest that King David had been there; or it might belong to another era entirely, depending who you ask.”

Researchers have long questioned the authenticity of the Bible’s version of human history, often struggling to find evidence of, say, Noah’s ark or even the possibility of Eve and Adam, the first woman and man.

Young-Earth creationism, for example, directly fails science’s demands for coherence and hypothesis testing. The mounting evidence against the Bible means fewer Americans than ever before are trusting scripture as gospel. Only 35 percent of Americans read the holy book at least once a week, while 45 percent seldom or never do, a Pew Research Centre report in April found.

About 36 percent of Christians said the Bible should not be taken literally, while 40 percent say it is the word of God. In all, only 24 percent of Americans said the holy book was “the actual word of God, and is to be taken literally, word for word,” a Gallup poll conducted in May concluded.

“This is the first time in Gallup’s four-decade trend that biblical literalism has not surpassed biblical skepticism.

Meanwhile, about half of Americans — a proportion largely unchanged over the years — fall in the middle, saying the Bible is the inspired word of God but that not all of it should be taken literally,” the poll said.

“From the mid-1970s through 1984, close to 40 per cent of Americans considered the Bible the literal word of God, but this has been declining ever since, along with a shrinking percentage of self-identified Christians in the U.S.

“Meanwhile, the percentage defining the Bible as mere stories has doubled, with much of that change occurring in the past three years.”