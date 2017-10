In a surprising twist that fits into the comic persona of Ijebuu, the talented actor was spotted in Russia.

With widespread reports that the actor is working on something big on the heels of winning the best comic actor at the city people movie awards, fans are looking forward to his next project.

While the actor keeps fans guessing on his next move, Ijebu is certainly enjoying his moment in the spotlight.

See more photos below:-

Video below:-

https://scontent-sin6-2.cdninstagram.com/t50.2886-16/22792866_489599611411761_7604219252307918848_n.mp4

Source: Naijaloaded

