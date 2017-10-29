Bisola Is Too Old For Me – Jeff Akoh

Following Bisola’s Love declaration for him on Twitter and her denial of the love affair few days later, the man in the middle of it all, Jeff Akoh, has reconfirmed Bisola’s second tweet, they indeed are not an item.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, the Jeff, who held a successful album listening party [LOKOJA] a few days ago said he couldn’t be dating the mom of one as she is too old for him.

In his words:

“I was there when she made the post and it was funny. She made the post in the night and when I woke up the next morning, it was everywhere. But the truth is that she put her life on the line for me and I appreciate her for that. “She just felt that way and put it on social media. She didn’t mean it and it is a free world where you can say whatever you want to say and do whatever you like. “People apparently took it seriously; everyone has his or her opinion about life. I am not bothered a bit about that. The truth is she is not dating me; I am definitely too young for Bisola. She is more experienced than I am, so, we are not on the same pedestal. I can date someone older than me, but not by a 10-year difference,” he said.

On his new album, he said;

“Creativity should not be tampered with. I think it should be as natural as possible; it shouldn’t follow a trend. When it is as you feel, that is what makes it creativity.

“I am not worried that I didn’t have many singles before I dropped my debut album. I want people to listen to my songs. I just want the world to know me first as a musician before anything else.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: