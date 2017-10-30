Bizarre !!!! Police arrest 200 cows in Adamawa State

The Adamawa State Police Command have arrested 200 cows for invading a farmland at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area.

Adamawa police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola that the incident occurred on Saturday.

“In collaboration with the district and village heads in the area and timely intervention of police and other vigilante members, the situation is now under control,” Abubakar said.

He applauded the affected farmers for exhibiting maturity by not taking the law into their own hands.

He also commended the herdsmen for accepting responsibility for the destruction by their cattle and their commitment to pay for the damages.

He said the affected farmers have been shortlisted for possible compensation, while the arrested cattle were handed over to the District Head of Yolde Pate for safe keeping.

Source: ( NAN )

