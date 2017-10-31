Bobrisky Complements A “Beautiful Bride” In New Photos

Nigeria’s controversial cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris popularly known as Bobrisky shared new photos on his snap and he thinks he”ll complement a beautiful bride.

This was revealed in his caption, where he also declared that sperm is good for the body system, even though he is biologically a guy and produces it.

In a post he shared on his snapchat, the crossdresser who says he’s getting married soon said: “I don fat too much BAE Thing. But seriously sperm is good because it cures some unwanted dirts in the body system.”

He continued: “I will be a beautiful bride. Don’t you guys think?”, he questioned his followers.

source: Snapchat

