Boko Haram female suicide bombers attack Adamawa

Two female suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram members blew themselves up in what appears to be a failed mission at Magar village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

According to reports from witnesses in the area indicated that the two bombers who strapped improvised explosive devices on their bodies sneaked into the village in the early hours of Saturday but the explosives detonated before they could reach their targets. A woman was however injured in the blast.

The chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Muhammad Yusuf, also confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone interview

He said there were two separate explosions while a woman was injured by shrapnel. He added that the injured woman was receiving medical attention.

The spokesperson of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Badare Akintoye said he was attending a course in Lagos and could not comment on the incident.

The attack is coming barely a week after insurgents abducted three young women from their farms in the area.

Madagali is one of the seven local govenment areas in Adamawa State that were controlled by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015 .

Like other areas in the Northeast, it still experiences attacks on soft targets by the degraded terrorist group.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

