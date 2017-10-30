Bola Tinubu keeps mute over President Buhari alleged decision to run for 2019

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday told journalists not to discuss the current clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election with him.

Tinubu said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When asked whether he agree with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu simply responded, “Don’t discuss that one with me.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

