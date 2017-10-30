Boy Kills Woman While Trying To Commit Suicide | Photos

A frustrated young boy who wanted to kill himself, has ended up killing a young lady after he jumped from a bridge and landed on her car.

A 12-year-old who was suicidal, has killed a young woman after he jumped from a 30ft bridge and landed on her car, The Sun UK reports.

The schoolboy has suffered life-threatening injuries after the tragic incident which killed Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, in the US state of Virginia.

The depressed lad leapt from the overpass on Interstate 66 in a bid to end his life but crashed into the Harris’ car, reports NBC Washington.

The victim’s boyfriend, who was sat in the front passenger seat and was uninjured, was able to steer the car and stop it.

Harris, who studied clinical counselling at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops said the unnamed boy was rushed to Inova Fairfax Hospital.