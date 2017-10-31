A Brief Biography Of Actress, Linda Osifo

Who is Linda Osifo? A Brief History Of The Edo State Born TV Host and Actress Linda Osifo is a Rising Nollywood actress, TV host and Model who is gradually becoming one of the popular faces in the movie industry. She hails from Edo state, Nigeria. She was born on the 27th Of July. Linda Adesuwa Osifo is an up-and-coming actress. She is the first daughter but second child of three children.

A Glance Through The Biography Of Linda Osifo

1. Linda Adesuwa Osifo who was born on the 27th of July hails from Edo state as the first daughter but second child of three children.

2. She is a graduate of Psychology from York University, Toronto Canada

3. She was First Runner Up In Miss Nigeria Canada Entertainment In 2011 & 2nd runner Up Miss AfriCanada Pageant

4. Osifo returned to Nigeria in September 2013 to pursue an acting career after over 15 years in Canada.

5. She’s Best known for her roles in TV show “Desperate Housewives Africa,” and movie “Bedlam,”. She has Also Featured In Tinsel. Her other projects include “Family Secret,” “Scarred,” “Rumour Has It” among others.

6. She was nominated as best actress in the African Entertainment Awards in Canada.

7. She is the T.V host of “My Talk Show”, an Afropolitan entertainment talk show on TelAfric T.V.

source: 36ng

